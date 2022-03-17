Mayo Clinic med student excited for Match Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Friday is a big day for medical school students. In just hours, they will find out where they will be doing their residencies.
This year 97 students across three of Mayo Clinic's campuses will be participating in Match Day. Med students apply and interview for the positions they want. The student then ranks each place through online software.
" It's a very significant moment for a medical student because graduating doesn't mean you're done with training. It means you finish medical school and ready to specialize," says Adam Howard who will be participating in Match Day. "For me in particular, May will be when I graduate and that's ten years from when I started college. That's ten years and this is the affirmation that you finally get to do the job of your dreams."
The programs will also rank the students they interview. If an applicant can't get into their first choice program, then an attempt will be made to get them into another program. That program can also be a tentative match.
"I think if you ask me last week, the worried would be bigger than the excited and so now there's a bit of worry, where will I be in places I ranked. There's always places where I'm more excited to be or my wife is more excited to be so there's that worry but there's also the excitement," explains Howard. " I might open this envelope and realize the dream has come true and I get to train with the program of my dreams."
There will be a ceremony for students tomorrow at 10am at the Civic Center. Family and Friends of the students are welcome to attend.