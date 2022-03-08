Mayo Clinic launching 1st of its kind data warehouse on limb loss and prosthetics

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is creating the first national data warehouse in the United States for people who have lost limbs and may not have access to prosthetics.
Mayo says it won a competitive federal contract for the project, which aims to alleviate significant data gaps about limb loss in the U.S.
"Until now, there has been little evidence on effective clinical practices and technologies in this field," says Kenton Kaufman, Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic researcher and head of the project. "This data repository is being hailed as the first national registry of its kind, geographically and demographically providing data that will improve prevention, treatment and rehabilitation efforts for this population."
Mayo says the goal of the Limb Loss and Preservation Registry is to generate knowledge about which advances make a difference in the care of people with limb loss and limb difference. The goal of the registry will be to help manufacturers with data and feedback on how to improve the next generation of prosthetic devices. Mayo says it will also show insurers possible alternatives to amputation and how devices can improve patient lives. Data collected by the project will help hospitals and therapists understand long-term use of prosthetics and reasons why problems may occur after patients leave rehabilitation centers.
The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation will help Mayo Clinic create the database.
"The Limb Loss and Preservation Registry addresses a substantial public health knowledge gap by giving stakeholders the ability to analyze data by age, gender, type of limb loss or preservation surgery and prosthetic device," says Reed Hartley, executive director of the Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation. "This will refine rehabilitation approaches and guide improvement of devices for people with limb loss."