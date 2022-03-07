Mayo Clinic issues urgent call for O- blood donations

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is again issuing an urgent and immediate call for blood donations.
Anyone 16 or older with O- blood is being encouraged to give blood as soon as possible at one of two donation sties:
Mayo Clinic, Hilton Building, First Floor, 210 2nd St. SW
Mayo Clinic, Saint Marys Campus, Joseph Building, Main Floor, Room M-86, 1216 Second St. SW
Mayo officials say due to breaks from school and work, seasonal illness, vacations with family and friends, and weather, people may donate less and less frequently, causing an emergent need for help with donations at this time.
To schedule your blood donation appointment, call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center 507-284-4475. The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center's location on the main floor of the Hilton Building is open weekdays from 6 am. to 4:30 pm. The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center's location at Joseph M-86 is open weekdays from 8 am. to 3 pm.
If you do not know your blood type, they can tell you when you donate.