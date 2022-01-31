Mayo Clinic is officially a Bicycle Friendly Business

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Mayo Clinic has received a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Business ranking from the League of American Bicyclists (LAB).
Mayo is one of three new businesses in Minnesota to be recognized for their efforts to encourage safe and convenient biking for people of all ages and abilities.
“Mayo Clinic’s campus in Rochester, Minnesota, is honored to receive the Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Business designation from the League of American Bicyclists,” says Amanda Holloway, Director of the Mayo Clinic Office of Sustainability. “Recognizing the health, well-being, and environmental benefits of bike commuting, Mayo Clinic has made improvements to its support of cyclists with improved bike racks, secure bike parking rooms, and tips for employees to ensure a safe and secure ride to and from work. We appreciate the collaboration with the League of American Bicyclists and We Bike Rochester as we continue to evolve our commuter programs.”
Minnesota is now home to 108 Bicycle Friendly Businesses and LAB says deserving companies are recognized at the Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum levels and all applicants receive valuable feedback and assistance in becoming more welcoming to bicycling.