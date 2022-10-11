Mayo Clinic in Rochester celebrates its 10,000th bone marrow transplant

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is celebrating its 10,000 bone marrow transplant in Rochester.
The milestone was officially reached on Monday and as part of the celebration, the first bone marrow transplant recipient and donor and the doctor who performed the procedure attended an open house with the Mayo Clinic Bone Marrow Transplant staff.
The first transplant recipient was Nancy McLain and the donor was her identical twin sister, Bonnie Engesmoe. Dr. Robert Kyle is the one who did the transplant.
Mayo Clinic is McLain is one of the longest living bone marrow transplant recipients in the world.