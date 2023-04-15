Mayo Clinic honors organ donors through "A Walk of Remembrance"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Clinic's "A Walk of Remembrance" honored organ donors and their families last Friday.
Transplant recipients, donation advocates, and organ donor families gathered at St. Mary's Hospital to being the walking journey of remembrance.
The event spotlighted Sandra Rickerl, an organ donor who passed away last year. Sandra's family was given the honor to hold the "Donate Life" flag throughout the walk.
"I think the walk is going to be really rememberable. It's our first year, mom passed in December, and I was just informed that it was an annual event so its something that I will be able to put on the calendar to be here as many years as possible because through the process of donation we learned how seldom it happens and how meaningful it can be for people," said daughter of Sandra, Holly Rickerl.
According to the Mayo Clinic, over 100,000 thousand individuals are on the transplant list, waiting for life-saving treatments.
The non-profit LifeSource believes organ donations can help families grieve with their loss.
"Tell your family your wishes, check the box to be an organ donor. It's a gift and it's a legacy that families are able to carry on and helps them through their grief journey," said LifeSource Director of Transplant Center Relations, Meg Rogers.