Mayo Clinic honors organ donors through "A Walk of Remembrance"

Weather Alert

...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snow Expected Sunday Evening to Monday Morning... .A complex storm system impacts the region Sunday into Monday morning with rain changing to snow during the day Sunday. Snowfall amounts during the day on Sunday will be tempered due to melting. However, as the sun sets and temperatures drop Sunday night, the risk for accumulating snow will quickly increase. The heaviest snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning is expected to fall in a relatively narrow band, making predicting exact snow amounts at a given location challenging. However, there is increasing confidence that this band could impact far southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin along and north of the Interstate 90 corridor. Snowfall rates in the band may exceed an inch per hour with total snow amounts of 6 to 12 inches-- locally higher in some locales--by the time the storm ends Monday morning. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph will further reduce visibilities and worsen travel impacts. Travelers should be prepared for impacts for the Monday morning commute. There is still some uncertainty in how far west the heavy snow will extend. Continue to monitor forecast for updates on this spring storm. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Visit 511mn.org for road conditions. &&