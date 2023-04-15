 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snow Expected Sunday Evening to
Monday Morning...

.A complex storm system impacts the region Sunday into Monday
morning with rain changing to snow during the day Sunday.
Snowfall amounts during the day on Sunday will be tempered due to
melting. However, as the sun sets and temperatures drop Sunday
night, the risk for accumulating snow will quickly increase.

The heaviest snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning is
expected to fall in a relatively narrow band, making predicting
exact snow amounts at a given location challenging. However,
there is increasing confidence that this band could impact far
southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin along and north
of the Interstate 90 corridor. Snowfall rates in the band may
exceed an inch per hour with total snow amounts of 6 to 12
inches-- locally higher in some locales--by the time the storm
ends Monday morning. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph will further
reduce visibilities and worsen travel impacts. Travelers should be
prepared for impacts for the Monday morning commute.

There is still some uncertainty in how far west the heavy snow
will extend. Continue to monitor forecast for updates on this
spring storm.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM
CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

Mayo Clinic honors organ donors through "A Walk of Remembrance"

A walk of remembrance was held today to honor those who have donated.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Clinic's "A Walk of Remembrance" honored organ donors and their families last Friday.

Transplant recipients, donation advocates, and organ donor families gathered at St. Mary's Hospital to being the walking journey of remembrance.

The event spotlighted Sandra Rickerl, an organ donor who passed away last year. Sandra's family was given the honor to hold the "Donate Life" flag throughout the walk.

"I think the walk is going to be really rememberable. It's our first year, mom passed in December, and I was just informed that it was an annual event so its something that I will be able to put on the calendar to be here as many years as possible because through the process of donation we learned how seldom it happens and how meaningful it can be for people," said daughter of Sandra, Holly Rickerl.

According to the Mayo Clinic, over 100,000 thousand individuals are on the transplant list, waiting for life-saving treatments. 

The non-profit LifeSource believes organ donations can help families grieve with their loss.

"Tell your family your wishes, check the box to be an organ donor. It's a gift and it's a legacy that families are able to carry on and helps them through their grief journey," said LifeSource Director of Transplant Center Relations, Meg Rogers.

