Mayo Clinic helps Salvation Army red kettles collect nearly $150,000

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic has helped the Salvation Army collect $144,194.62 with its Red Kettle Match program.
Mayo began matching Salvation Army red kettle donations in 2017. In 2022, the match took place on December 16 and 17. A total of $94,194.62 was collected and Mayo Clinic kicked in another $50,000.
“We are so grateful to Mayo Clinic for their continued support and for this exceptionally generous gift,” said Major Cornell Voeller, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army. “The Salvation Army’s programs in this community are life changing to those individuals and families utilizing our services. By matching red kettle dollars, Mayo Clinic is helping bring hope and healing to thousands of our neighbors in need.”
Organizers say much of the funding received from Mayo Clinic is allocated to The Salvation Army’s Good Samaritan Health Clinic, which provides emergency medical, dental, and pharmaceutical services to the uninsured and under-insured. The Good Samaritan Health Clinic serves about 3,000 people every year, which helps reduce the number of emergency room visits at Mayo Clinic.
"There is tremendous need this year for the services provided by The Salvation Army," says Halena Gazelka, MD, Mayo Clinic Director of the Dept. of Communications. "We are so thankful to see this kind of generosity from the community."