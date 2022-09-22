Mayo Clinic Health System to spend nearly $15 million improving Albert Lea campus

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System held a ceremonial wall-breaking Thursday to celebrate a $14.9 million enhancement and modernization project at its Albert Lea campus.
"This project has been years in the making, and I'm thrilled to see our vision become reality," says Dr. Robert Albright, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota.
Work is scheduled to begin in October and continue in phases over 18 to 24 months. All Mayo Clinic Health System departments will remain fully operational in Albert Lea during construction.
Project highlights include:
- Outpatient services will relocate to vacated space on the second floor of the hospital. A common reception area with separate waiting spaces for Outpatient Behavior Health and Fountain Centers patients will be constructed.
- Seven spacious office and treatment rooms for behavioral health patients, including dedicated space for telehealth visits and pediatric appointments will be built. The expanded space will accommodate two newly hired health care professionals and provide space for future growth.
- Ambulatory Surgery and Infusion Therapy will relocate to the former outpatient Fountain Centers and Behavioral Health space. This space will feature 16 large presurgical and postsurgical rooms and a procedure room. The space is co-located with operating room suites toward the front of the building.
- An expanded Emergency Department will include 16 beds, including 10 general care rooms, three safe rooms with views of the lake and three observation rooms. New patient and visitor waiting areas, including a reflection space, will be constructed.
- Staff workstations will have improved line of sight of patient rooms and overall security will increase for patients and staff. Telemedicine equipment will be hard-wired in each room and available on mobile workstations.