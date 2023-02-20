Mayo Clinic Health System president named one of the top women leaders in health care

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The President of Mayo Clinic Health System has been named one of the "Top 25 Women Leaders" for 2023 by Modern Health Care.
The magazine says it acknowledges and honors Dr. Prathibha Varkey among women executives from all sectors of the health care industry for their leadership in care delivery improvement, health equity, policy, and gender equity in health care as well as health care transformation.
"On behalf of our staff, I am humbled and honored to be selected among a very talented group of women leaders in health care across the nation," says Dr. Varkey. "It is a privilege to partner with our communities and teams to advance innovations that positively impact patients and forge new paths to transform health care."
Mayo Clinic Health System has a physical presence in 44 communities and consists of 53 clinics, 16 hospitals, and other facilities that serve the health care needs of people in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin
"The women named to our 2023 class of the 'Top Women Leaders in Healthcare' are helping guide their organizations and improve the communities they call home," says Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "Internally, they are innovators and team-builders advancing their organizations. They are mentoring co-workers while inspiring others to pursue careers in the industry. And externally, they are forging coalitions to improve access to care for all patients. The women we've selected this year, from hundreds of nominations, are leading important advancements in the nation's healthcare system."