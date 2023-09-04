Mayo Clinic gives tips on keeping kids healthy during school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The school year is in full swing for most schools in the area, which also means cold and flu season is just around the corner.
Parents all over are looking for ways to keep their kids from getting sick, something Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse is hoping to provide.
Dr. Rajapakse is a pediatric infectious disease physician with Mayo Clinic Children's Center. According to her, respiratory illnesses are a big concern this school year.
Besides the common cold and flu, RSV and a new variant of COVID are also expected to be an issue.
Making sure your kids are up to date on their vaccines is as big a priority as ever.
A new COVID booster is expected to be ready later this month for people six months and over.
Getting your flu shots before the end of October is also highly recommended.
There's also some simple tricks to preventing disease - like washing your hands properly and often.
"When you have kids in classrooms where they're handling a lot of common materials, surfaces, doorknobs, 20 seconds with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer if they don't have access to soap and water, can really help to cut down the number of infections they're getting every year," said Dr. Rajapakse.
Mayo Clinic also recommends keeping kids home from school if they're feeling under the weather. It's the easiest way to stop an illness from spreading throughout the whole school.
Mayo clinic also says a new RSV vaccine has been approved by the FDA for people over the age of 60 and pregnant women.
There is also version which can be used for infants up to 19 months old.