Mayo Clinic gives advice on how to stay healthy during air quality alerts

Minnesota is experiencing some of its worst air quality ever. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote has advice from a doctor at Mayo Clinic about who is most at risk.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic says everybody's  health is negatively affected by unhealthy levels of air quality.

"The biggest first step people can take when it comes to protecting themselves from wildfire smoke is recognizing this is a real hazard . . . so if the air quality index is an area where its unhealthy, I would heed those warnings," said Dr.  Greg Vanichkachorn. 

According to the Mayo Clinic, unhealthy air quality effects lung functions and slows down the blood's  ability to produce oxygen. 

Some of the initial symptoms to be on the lookout if you are residing in an area with dangerous levels of air quality is coughing, wheezing, fatigue, sore throat, and stinging eyes.

Homeowners should close windows, doors, and utilize air filters to prevent the smoky air entering the house.

We do know that continued exposure over the course of several days can result in asthma attacks, worsening lung function. It can even lead to measurable increases in hospital emissions and ER visits," said Vanichkachorn. 

Only N95 and N100 masks work to block out the air if they are properly fitted.

