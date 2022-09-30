Mayo Clinic getting new chief administrative officer in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Natalie Caine has been named the new chief administrative officer for Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Caine will partner with Amy W. Williams, M.D., physician practice leader in Rochester and executive dean of the practice, to provide overall management of the Rochester stie and oversee operating performance, financial strength and contributions to Mayo Clinic to cure, connect and transform health care.
"Mayo Clinic in Rochester is a world-renowned destination medical center that is transforming the future of health care," says Christina Zorn, Mayo Clinic chief administrative officer. "Natalie has distinguished herself by leading initiatives that align with the needs of our patients and provide opportunities for staff to find even more meaning in their work. She will serve as a tremendous partner to Dr. Williams to continue advancing Mayo Clinic in Rochester."
Caine joined Mayo Clinic in 2005 as an administrative fellow. She succeeds Mary Jo Williamson, who rotated to a new leadership role with Mayo Collaborative Services in August. Caine’s first day in her new job will be October 12.