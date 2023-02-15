Mayo Clinic, first responders introduce new ways to care for patients with sudden cardiac arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is joining first responders in an effort to help increase the chance of survival in patients experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
Starting this month, a new service to help some patients in cases of sudden cardiac arrest is going to be implemented for cases where a patient at an emergency scene is unable to respond to shocks to the heart.
Mayo Clinic has partnered with local first responders to offer patients access to a life-saving device called ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
The device is able to take over heart and lung functions when these organs begin to fail, and it is used in cases when a patient with sudden cardiac arrest is unable to have a heart rhythm restored at the emergency scene.
Responders in Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and Rochester Fire Department have been specially trained on how to assess patients in the field.
This helps them determine if a patient requires rapid transportation to the hospital for ECMO treatment, which is important as it must be done within the first 30 minutes of the event.
The device would not be in ambulances or first responders vehicles, but the assessments and training being implemented between both agencies is meant to determine the best course of action regarding how to handle the emergency - and in some cases use of ECMO is warranted.
"It's a new process for us, but the machine will actually be located in the emergency department," said Kate Arms, operations supervisor of Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.
"The difference with this Pre-ECMO activation protocol is that we now need to quickly get them to the hospital so that they can be placed on the ECMO machine, but without compromising the care that we were previously given by staying completely focused on patient care," Arms said.
