Mayo Clinic experts use COVID-19 data to model and forecast future trends of pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - COVID-19 has taken nearly one million lives in the U.S. since the pandemic began.
Even though cases are low now, Mayo Clinic experts are using data to forecast and predict what we can expect next from the pandemic.
Mayo Clinic experts say the pandemic has been a good case study for infectious disease modeling - giving them a better look into the future of the virus
Pandemic modeling and forecasting aims to help hospitals and health care systems to plan staff and equipment needed to handle patients in the coming weeks.
It also helps to guide public policy - on matters like using masks.
During March and April of 2020, the forecasts relied on a curved fitting model which was used to predict peaks and plan ahead.
Director of Mathematical Sciences, at IHME Dr. Aleksandr Aravkin says eventually COVID-19 will become a manageable disease.
“We have to be watchful, plan ahead, adapt the vaccines, when do we deliver the vaccines, do we have antiviral medications, these kinds of tools.”
“We don't know when the next variant comes out or how dangerous it will be or how easy it will be to spread from person to person,” he adds.
Pandemic trend forecasting also takes into account how many people have died because of the variants - combined with policies used to try and curb the spread.