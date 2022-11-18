Mayo Clinic encourages extra blood donations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is seeking more community members to give blood donations as we enter the holiday season.
This time of year with the start of snowfall and the bad road conditions that come with the weather, we're seeing a lot more vehicle accidents on the roads - whether driving to work or heading cross-country to visit family.
While the program is recovering from a blood shortage earlier this summer, there is an increased need for blood products among patients.
"A lot of our donors are out traveling and visiting family," said Dr. Justin Juskewitch, Associate Medical Director of the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program. "As a result, a lot of our donors are away during the holiday season, so we see fewer donations overall."
Mayo Clinic is asking community members to make donations if they are eligible, which can be determined by your primary health care provider.
While most are eligible, there are some stipulations including medical conditions and prescribed medications that may cause a donor to be rejected.
Any and all help available is needed currently, and the life-saving impact of these blood products is much larger than one could imagine.
Patients of all kinds of conditions depend on these blood products each day to stay alive.
Dr. Juskewitch also shared that with all of the travel on roads going on across the nation this time of year, there is a high need for these donations.
To learn more about if you qualify to donate, consult with your health care provider as restrictions do exist on who is permitted to donate.