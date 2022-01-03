Mayo Clinic employee vaccine mandate kicks in amid healthcare worker shortage

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Mayo Clinic's vaccine mandate for employees went into effect on Monday.
Employees that refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or did not have an exemption, were fired by the hospital.
The requirement comes as the Biden Administration's vaccine mandates are set to be heard by the Supreme Court on Friday.
The oral arguments will take on two of Biden's mandates, the first surrounding the federal government's healthcare worker vaccine mandate and the second that forces large employers to enforce weekly testing or employee vaccinations.
Biden has threatened to strip Medicare AND Medicaid funding If health care facilities refuse to comply with the federal governments mandate.
With the latter mandate, The Biden Administration is arguing it has legal authority under the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) six month Emergency Temporary Standard, which the Congressional Research Service said derives from the 1970 OSH Act.
However, some states have averted the Mayo Clinic vaccine mandate.
In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a piece of legislation in November that prohibits the use of private business vaccine mandates.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said the mandate is a double edge sword.
"There is real tension there. It does not appear to me at least that Mayo Clinic is doing this to punish people. They believe this is what they need to do as a health care facility but you have to remember at the same time that the health care industry is in a pinch and that pinch is the number of available workers," Hardy said.
KIMT reached out to Mayo Clinic but was unable to get a statement.