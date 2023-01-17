 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where
that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that
could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in
southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there
could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with 4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota,
and southwest and central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates this winter storm.

&&

Mayo Clinic doctor sees flu and RSV decrease, while new COVID-19 variant spreads

  • 0
Coronavirus Disease 2019

Courtesy: www.cdc.gov

 CDC

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In late 2022, KIMT News 3 reported there was a large spike in cases of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.  

A doctor with Mayo Clinic is saying the cases of flu and RSV are declining, but now there is some concern about a new COVID-19 variant which is going around.

Dr. Raj Palraj says the new variant, called XBB 1.5, is spreading quicker than previous variants.  This mutation is particularly good at attaching itself to the respiratory tract.

So far, there's no indication that XBB 1.5 is causing more severe illness than other variants.

Dr. Palraj says we can expect more variants to emerge as time goes on.

"Variants are expected.  It's good that the CDC and health officials continue to monitor.  We have to be vigilant and do common sense precautions," he said.

One of those precautions is staying up-to-date on your COVID-19 booster shots, which can help reduce the severity of the virus. 

Mayo Clinic says nearly 40% of new COVID-19 cases are XBB 1.5.

The CDC currently lists Olmsted County as 'medium' when it comes to transmission of the virus.

Recommended for you