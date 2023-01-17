Mayo Clinic doctor sees flu and RSV decrease, while new COVID-19 variant spreads

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In late 2022, KIMT News 3 reported there was a large spike in cases of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV.
A doctor with Mayo Clinic is saying the cases of flu and RSV are declining, but now there is some concern about a new COVID-19 variant which is going around.
Dr. Raj Palraj says the new variant, called XBB 1.5, is spreading quicker than previous variants. This mutation is particularly good at attaching itself to the respiratory tract.
So far, there's no indication that XBB 1.5 is causing more severe illness than other variants.
Dr. Palraj says we can expect more variants to emerge as time goes on.
"Variants are expected. It's good that the CDC and health officials continue to monitor. We have to be vigilant and do common sense precautions," he said.
One of those precautions is staying up-to-date on your COVID-19 booster shots, which can help reduce the severity of the virus.
Mayo Clinic says nearly 40% of new COVID-19 cases are XBB 1.5.
The CDC currently lists Olmsted County as 'medium' when it comes to transmission of the virus.