Mayo Clinic doctor recommends wearing surgical masks

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Between cloth masks, K95, and N95 masks, it's no secret there are lots of options when it comes to protecting ourselves. But a Mayo doctor is now recommending people wear surgical masks to protect themselves against COVID-19.
"As we're going into year three and ending year two of the pandemic, we're getting more and more research and studies that are saying certain types of masks are better for prevention against Covid than other masks," says Dr. Adi Shah, a consultant of infectious diseases at Mayo Clinic.
Dr. Shah recommends wearing surgical masks because the filtration gaps are better at protecting us.
"There's less chance of droplets being carried through a surgical mask as compared to a cloth mask."
Since research shows surgical and procedural masks are better, Mayo Clinic is asking patients and visitors to wear them when on its property. Mayo is no longer allowing gaiters, bandanas, and masks with exhalation valves.
KIMT News 3 also reached out to MercyOne North Iowa to find out if they're implementing the same rule. They shared the following statement with us
"MercyOne continues to follow CDC, OSHA and other authority guidance in our work environments. Mask mandates continue to be in effect for all MercyOne facilities where care is delivered and there are no changes at this time. Minimizing the spread of illness is crucial. MercyOne encourages everyone to wear a mask, even if you are vaccinated."