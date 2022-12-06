Mayo Clinic doctor recognized for epilepsy research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Mayo Clinic professor is being honored by the American Epilepsy Society (AES).
Dr. Gregory A. Worrell, professor of Neurology, Physiology & Biomedical Engineering at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, has been given the 2022 Clinic Science Research Award during the annual AES meeting. Dr. Worrell directs the Bioelectronics Neurophysiology and Engineering Lab and his research is focused on the application of neurophysiology, engineering, and devices for epilepsy and is closely aligned with his clinical epilepsy practice.
AES says Dr. Worrell and his team are developing next-generation devices designed to integrate brain sensing, electrical stimulation, and distributed computing for seizure forecasting and adaptive therapy to prevent seizures and epilepsy related co-morbidities.
Dr. Worrell is active in the AES, American Clinical Neurophysiology Society, International League Against Epilepsy, and Citizen’s United for Research in Epilepsy.