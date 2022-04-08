Mayo Clinic discusses the best time to get a COVID booster

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With a second booster authorized by the FDA for certain groups of people you may be wondering when the right time is to receive your next shot.
Mayo Clinic Dr. Gregory Poland says with many people opting to no longer wear masks indoors it may feel like the pandemic is over but that's not the case.
He says knowing when to get a booster is important to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Right now anyone 50 or older is eligible to get a vaccine as well as anyone older than 12 who is immunocompromised.
If you're healthy and received your first two vaccines, along with a booster, Dr. Poland says your risk of death is extremely low. So, if you're in that category you can hold off for now.
However, if you're in a higher risk category you'll want to contact your health care provider to potentially schedule a booster.
He explained, "My recommendation would be that people who are fitted to the age group or category to get a booster talk to their health care provider to understand their situation. If one of you told me, 'Hey I'm 70 with a list of ten different medical problems' - pull the trigger. 'Hey, I'm healthy but I'm going to travel to such and such location where they have a high case count' - pull the trigger and get your booster."
Dr. Poland does warn immunizing against a COVID strain too early would not offer the necessary protection as it mutates down the line.
"Right now we're immunizing against a virus that looks like this pen but what happens when the virus evolves to look like a highlighter? Will our immune system recognize it as SARS-COV-2? Potentially no," he added.
Dr. Poland says he believes it will be important for us all to get the booster shot it's just a matter of when we'll git it for maximum effectiveness.