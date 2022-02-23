Mayo Clinic discusses herd immunity and COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Could herd immunity be possible when it comes to COVID-19?
According to Mayo Clinic it's not likely the highly transmissible omicron variant, or any variant for that matter, will lead to full heard immunity.
Herd immunity applies when enough of a population is immune to a virus so it becomes difficult for the germ to spread to those not protected by the vaccine or prior infection.
In the case of COVID-19 Dr. Abinash Virk says the virus doesn't provide long-lasting 100% protection after you're infected or vaccinated.
Instead she says COVID-19 will likely mimic the flu in terms of seasonal outbreaks but hopefully we won't see huge, deadly surges.
Dr. Virk said, "If it goes from just a little disease to a just a cold that's also a good thing and that's really what we're talking about. So, we probably won't get 100% protection from the vaccines and immunity in terms of us wiping out SARS-CoV-2 but we will decrease the number of people who have severe illness as more and more people develop immunity."
Dr. Virk stresses the fact getting vaccinated still greatly decreases your chance of having major, potentially life-threatening side effects, even if you do contract COVID-19. That's why it's still beneficial to get vaccinated.