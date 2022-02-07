Mayo Clinic discusses future of COVID-19 variants: 'We will see another variant, we don't know when'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The omicron variant has been constantly discussed as the most highly transmissible variant but it now appears we may be at the tail end of the surge.
Across the nation, and even locally, restrictions are easing with mask mandates lifting and Mayo Clinic expects that to continue - at least for now.
The CDC is reporting hospitalization are down 15% from a week ago and new infections are decreasing significantly nationwide.
Mayo Clinic professor of medicine Rick Kennedy says a slump in cases is expected to continue this spring and possibly into this fall.
Kennedy says right now there's a similar variant to omicron is circulating called BA.2 but he says it's the variant after where all bets are off.
He explained, "We will see another variant, we don't know when. It will be a highly transmissible variant because it's got to compete with the current variant because Omicron is very transmissible. We don't know whether it will cause more severe or less severe disease. That's really up to the virus and so far we haven't seen any consistent pattern."
Kennedy says one of the big questions will be if the new variant will be able to avoid immunity.
He added, "We don't know that yet. That will depend on what mutations arise but as more and more people develop some type of immunity whether that's vaccination or infection then it's more likely that a new variant will be able to evade some of that immunity."
In some good news according to the CDC Minnesota is among five states nationwide that have at least 75% of their vaccinated seniors boosted.