Mayo Clinic desperate for blood donors as COVID-19 impacts supply

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's a desperate need for AB blood donors at Mayo Clinic as COVID-19 has impacted the necessary supply.
Associate medical director Justin Juskewitch says COVID-19 precautions have created issues with blood collection.
He explained, "We've needed to scale back, until recently, many of our mobile blood drives and that's true nationwide for the large blood collectors as well so we've seen a drop-off in donations."
Plus, during the pandemic, individuals delayed their care and as they're coming back into the medical system the need for blood donations is greater.
Juskewitch added, "Nationwide we've seen somewhere in the order of between a 10%-15% increase in blood usage since the pandemic started so it's both a supply issue a and a usage issues that's created a challenge for blood supply across the nation."
Mayo Clinic currently need AB blood donors the most since only about 4% of collections are in that category. However, all donations are always welcome.
"We continue to need for the other 96% of our patients blood donors of all of the types, O, A, B and AB. It's just right at this moment AB donors are what we need most critically," said Juskewitch.
Judy Thornton from Oronoco has been a donor 132 times and she says it's a good feeling. It's a service hopes others will step up to provide.
Thornton said, "It's a good deal for people. If you can help, why not?"
The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is located on the main floor of the Hilton Building they're open weekdays from 6am to 4:30pm.
To schedule an appointment you can call 507-284-4475.