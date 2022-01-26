Mayo Clinic data scientist explains what happens when we hit the peak of the Omicron surge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We know we're currently in a COVID-19 surge. But what does that mean, when will it end, and what comes next? KIMT News 3 has some answers for you from a Mayo Clinic data scientist.
According to Curtis Storlie, Ph.D., Mayo Clinic's predictive models suggest a peak in the 7-day average of reported cases in Minnesota will happen in the next week. Because of the time it takes between taking a COVID test and the Minnesota Department of Health reporting numbers, it's possible Minnesota has already peaked in the number of active infections. The number of reported cases is a lagging indicator of the number of active infections.
Hitting the peak means we will be halfway done with this particular surge of COVID. After the peak, reported numbers and hospitalizations will follow the downward pattern with a sharp decline in numbers.
"It's important to recognize that the Omicron surge is not over. There are going to be thousands of infections and hospitalizations on the way back down too," explains Dr. Storlie.
After the peak, Mayo's models predict a calm period of low cases for a few months. However, it's unlikely it will stay that way. The virus will continue to evolve and our immunity will wane.
Vaccine manufacturers are currently working on Omicron-specific booster shots. "Don't wait. Get boosted now. Boosters of the current vaccine are highly effective against Omicron. Get another booster this summer when the new, more targeted vaccines are available. I can't stress this enough: We're in the driver seat here as long as we want to drive. If a majority of us take boosting seriously, we can make this the last substantial COVID surge," says Dr. Storlie.
In the meantime, Dr. Storlie stresses continued vigilance in masking, social distancing, and other mitigation efforts.