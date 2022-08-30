Mayo Clinic Children's Center receives check from 'Kid's Cup'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic Children's Center received a more than $80,000 check from the 'Kid's Cup' on Tuesday.
Each year 'Kid's Cup' in Rochester has a golf tournament fundraiser to help make the hospital stays of children and their families more comfortable at Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Children's Center.
This year's tournament was held at the end of May at the Somerby Golf Club in Byron.
On Tuesday, sponsors of the organization presented the check inside the Children's Hospital Atrium inside St. Mary's Hospital worth $82,365.51.
Here's what some of that money will be going toward, according to the Director of Mayo Clinic Children's Center, Dr. Randall Flick.
"There's an area just a little ways away from the atrium where these dollars have bought all the toys for. It's a great outdoor space. The kids don't get outside much," Dr. Flick said. "This is an opportunity for them to go outside and play. So beyond that, I think we have some trauma services, child life services and rehab services that are paid for with these dollars. So all of this goes to help the kids that we all serve."
Overall this year, more than $123,000 was raised which is about $30,000 more compared to last year.
