Mayo Clinic celebrates "topping off" new research facility

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic and community leaders gathered to celebrate the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building reaching its highest point during construction Monday.
At the "topping off" ceremony for this new research facility, attendees gathered in recognition of recent achievements at Mayo Clinic.
These included the company's success in continuing to have the highest ranked hospital in the nation and ongoing projects like this new building, located in Discovery Square.
Attendees included Mayo Clinic President and CEO Gianrico Farrugia, as well as other key figures within the company.
Dr. Gregory Gores, Executive Dean of Research at Mayo Clinic, shared his excitement for this milestone and what the future of this facility will mean for the company and community.
"We expect to have a very vibrant biomedical research community and biomedical technology," Gores said.
The facility will help to accelerate research and create more space for some of the top biomedical scientists in the world to continue in their remarkable findings.
"I'm looking forward to the science and the discoveries that emanate from everybody working together," Gores said.
Near the end of the ceremony, a commemorative beam signed by Mayo Clinic and other community leaders was raised by a crane to the top floor, a spectacle seen from across downtown Rochester.
The Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building is anticipated to end construction in the fourth quarter of 2023, with final touches being added in 2024.