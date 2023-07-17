Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center says it has an urgent need for Type O+

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another appeal for blood donations has been made by the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center.
The center says the community has responded to past pleas for Type O+ blood donors but patient needs continue to remain high, seeing an acute increase of 20% in the last seven days. The center says:
“If you have Type O+ blood, we urge you to call 507-284-4475 to schedule a donation appointment. If you do not know your blood type, set up an appointment to donate and we will tell you your blood type on your second donation appointment.”
Mayo Clinic says a surge in blood product demand is typically associated with trauma, but blood products are used for the day-to-day care of patients. That care includes surgeries or treatment for medical problems such as cancer, bleeding disorders, liver damage, burns, and severe bacterial infections
Same-day appointments are available at the new Northwest Blood Donor Center or at the Hilton Building Blood Donor Center. Please schedule your blood donation appointment by calling 507-284-4475.