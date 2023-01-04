Mayo Clinic Blood Center calling for immediate donations of O- blood

ROCHESTER, Minn. – In the wake of severe winter weather, the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is issuing an urgent appeal for immediate donations of O- blood.
The Center says its blood supply has run low in the post-holiday period with breaks from school and work, seasonal illness, bad weather, vacations and hectic holiday schedules leading to people donating less frequently. In addition, the Center says blood donors are now canceling their donations due to bad weather.
To schedule your blood donation appointment, call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center 507-284-4475. Donations can be made Downtown at the main floor of the Hilton Building, open weekdays from 6 am to 4:30 pm, and at Saint Marys Campus at Joseph M-86, open weekdays from 8 am to 3 pm.
To learn more about the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program, please visit https://connect.mayoclinic.org/page/blood-donor-program/.