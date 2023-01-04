 Skip to main content
...Light snow continues over north central Iowa...

Light snow is forecast to continue today over northern Iowa with
perhaps brief bouts of freezing drizzle this morning. This will
lead to slick spots on roadways, especially for areas west of I-
35. The snow will come to an end from west to east tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light snow with isolated freezing drizzle this afternoon.
Additional snow accumulations of one inch with isolated amounts
near two inches along the Iowa/Minnesota border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact this morning's commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Mayo Clinic Blood Center calling for immediate donations of O- blood

ROCHESTER, Minn. – In the wake of severe winter weather, the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is issuing an urgent appeal for immediate donations of O- blood.

The Center says its blood supply has run low in the post-holiday period with breaks from school and work, seasonal illness, bad weather, vacations and hectic holiday schedules leading to people donating less frequently.  In addition, the Center says blood donors are now canceling their donations due to bad weather.

To schedule your blood donation appointment, call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center 507-284-4475.  Donations can be made Downtown at the main floor of the Hilton Building, open weekdays from 6 am to 4:30 pm, and at Saint Marys Campus at Joseph M-86, open weekdays from 8 am to 3 pm.

To learn more about the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program, please visit https://connect.mayoclinic.org/page/blood-donor-program/.

