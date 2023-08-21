 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mayo Clinic billing portal messages

  • Updated
  • 0
Mayo Clinic billing messages

ROCHESTER, Minn.-On August 18th, Mayo Clinic started utilizing a short list of criteria to determine whether or not to bill a message sent by a patient.

Mayo Clinic outpatient practice subcommittee chair Dr. Conor Luftus says “This change recognizes that the way patients are choosing to access healthcare is changing, and Mayo Clinic is committed to providing this convenient, virtual option.”

Dr. Luftus says that messages that qualify for billing are patient initiated and require a clinical decision from the care provider that would have been provided through an in-person or virtual visit.

 Mayo Clinic Patient Sandy Baumwald says that having messages through the portal billed doesn’t bother her. She says, “I've never ever had a problem. You can pay online. Certainly if there was a question about a bill I would call them. They've been great.”

 

Messages that won’t be billed are appointment requests, prescription refill requests, questions about surgery within the last 90 days, and providing a medical update.

