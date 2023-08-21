Mayo Clinic billing portal messages

ROCHESTER, Minn.-On August 18th, Mayo Clinic started utilizing a short list of criteria to determine whether or not to bill a message sent by a patient.
Mayo Clinic outpatient practice subcommittee chair Dr. Conor Luftus says “This change recognizes that the way patients are choosing to access healthcare is changing, and Mayo Clinic is committed to providing this convenient, virtual option.”
Dr. Luftus says that messages that qualify for billing are patient initiated and require a clinical decision from the care provider that would have been provided through an in-person or virtual visit.
Mayo Clinic Patient Sandy Baumwald says that having messages through the portal billed doesn’t bother her. She says, “I've never ever had a problem. You can pay online. Certainly if there was a question about a bill I would call them. They've been great.”
Messages that won’t be billed are appointment requests, prescription refill requests, questions about surgery within the last 90 days, and providing a medical update.