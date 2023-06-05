Mayo Clinic announces preparations for downtown investments

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is preparing for massive investments into the Med City as its board of trustees approves enabling projects for the "Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester" initiative.
These liftoff projects will start the process of planning for the development of downtown Rochester through site surveys and requesting street closures during construction.
While these initial projects are small, it's a tiny part of the clinic's plans.
The central proposal in the initiative is a redesign of Mayo's downtown campus, including new parking infrastructure, partnering with the planned link rapid transit line, and the redevelopment of the old Lourdes High School site.
Dr. Craig Daniels, the program lead, says he hopes the developments will allow the clinic to connect with patients and deliver them better care in the digital age.
"We need to invest in physical spaces," he said. "We need our downtown campus to reflect that vision, to experience patients' arrival and departure in a way that respects their journey to Mayo Clinic. Mostly, we need to support our staff who work their hardest every day to provide great care to our patients."
The board of trustees has yet to approve a specific amount and isn't expected to until the end of the year. However, those close to the project say they're hoping for a historic amount.
A mayo spokesperson says the clinic plans to be transparent about their plans for downtown to allow public engagement.