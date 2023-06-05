Mayo Clinic announces preparations for downtown investments

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will
continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota today
due to very light winds. Another band of smoke is also moving into
the state off Lake Superior. Air quality will continue to be poor
today across east central and southeast Minnesota, with the heaviest
smoke expected to be near Rochester and Winona. Air quality should
improve Tuesday afternoon. Fine particle levels are expected to reach
the red air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered
unhealthy for everyone, across southeast Minnesota. This area
includes Rochester and Winona. In the red area, everyone should avoid
prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find;
additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Mayo Clinic announces preparations for downtown investments

  • Updated
  • 0
Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester Proposal

The proposed overhaul of Mayo Clinic's downtown campus in the Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester initiative

ROCHESTER, Minn. -  Mayo Clinic is preparing for massive investments into the Med City as its board of trustees approves enabling projects for the "Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester" initiative.

These liftoff projects will start the process of planning for the development of downtown Rochester through site surveys and requesting street closures during construction.

While these initial projects are small, it's a tiny part of the clinic's plans.

The central proposal in the initiative is a redesign of Mayo's downtown campus, including new parking infrastructure, partnering with the planned link rapid transit line, and the redevelopment of the old Lourdes High School site.

Dr. Craig Daniels, the program lead, says he hopes the developments will allow the clinic to connect with patients and deliver them better care in the digital age.

"We need to invest in physical spaces," he said. "We need our downtown campus to reflect that vision, to experience patients' arrival and departure in a way that respects their journey to Mayo Clinic. Mostly, we need to support our staff who work their hardest every day to provide great care to our patients."

The board of trustees has yet to approve a specific amount and isn't expected to until the end of the year. However, those close to the project say they're hoping for a historic amount.

A mayo spokesperson says the clinic plans to be transparent about their plans for downtown to allow public engagement.

