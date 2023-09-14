Mayo Clinic and GE HealthCare team up to try for a radiology revolution

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic and GE HealthCare say they are forging a strategic collaboration to transform the practice of radiology and the delivery of novel therapies.
Both healthcare providers say they want to better equip clinicians with technology to precisely diagnose and treat medical conditions and personalize the patient experience at each step of their care journey through the clinical translation of novel technologies and approaches to medical imaging and theranostics, which is a two-pronged approach to diagnosing and treating cancers through the use of chemicals that selectively bind to a specific target in the body.
“We are at a critical time in healthcare – technology is rapidly evolving, and we have a responsibility to drive healthcare capabilities through clinical translation and adoption of advanced technologies,” says Matthew Callstrom, M.D., Ph.D., chair of Radiology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “This collaboration brings our research and clinical teams’ expertise and feedback closer to product development and commercialization of innovation, ultimately accelerating the rate of translation of our research to patient care and offering greater opportunity for global impact.”
Mayo and GE says the collaboration will focus on four areas:
- Rapidly accelerating the development and clinical translation of advanced Magnetic Resonance (MR) technologies and techniques, transforming patient care through artificial intelligence (AI) enabled exams from order to report.
- Transforming cancer care through precise imaging and dosimetry of highly targeted theranostic agents and enabling broader access through more efficient radioisotope production.
- Making diagnostic and interventional ultrasound easier and faster to use and read, while advancing automation and quantification to improve patient access, consistency of care and clinician experience.
- Improving the patient imaging experience across the care continuum by leveraging multi-modal data, AI and digital health platforms that together streamline clinical operations and support more personalized diagnosis and therapy.
“Mayo Clinic is globally acknowledged to be among the best in healthcare and care innovation. By collaborating with their scientists, inventors and healthcare providers, we will accelerate innovation and increase the clinical impact of our technologies beyond what either of our organizations could achieve independently,” says Jan Makela, president and CEO of Imaging, GE HealthCare.