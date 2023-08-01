Mayo Clinic again makes 'Honor Roll' of best U.S. hospitals

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic has again been named one of America’s best hospitals by U.S. News & World Report.
The magazine no longer ranks hospitals on its Honor Roll but Mayo Clinic in Rochester has been on the list since it was first published in 1990.
“We are honored that Mayo Clinic is once again the nation’s top-ranked hospital across the most specialties,” says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic president and CEO. “Our staff work tirelessly to deliver the highest level of care to every Mayo Clinic patient. Today’s recognition is a testament to them and their daily commitment to providing hope and healing to those in need, and to their creativity, ingenuity and drive to create the future of healthcare.”
U.S. News does rank hospitals regionally within states and major metro areas and Mayo Clinic again ranks No. 1 in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida and is the top hospital in the Phoenix and Jacksonville metro areas. Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a “Best Regional Hospital” in Northwestern Wisconsin. Mayo Clinic is top-ranked in more specialties than any other hospital.
The U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll continues to feature hospitals with the highest combined overall scores in 15 medical and surgical specialties and 21 common procedures and conditions. Hospitals are measured on factors such as patient experience, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services, reputation with other specialists and survival.
“Mayo Clinic is the only healthcare organization that consistently ranks as the top provider nationwide,” says Sean Dowdy, M.D., Mayo Clinic's chief value officer. “Mayo Clinic’s top ratings from several organizations that spotlight quality in healthcare demonstrate the deep commitment of Mayo Clinic staff to providing empathic and high-quality care.”