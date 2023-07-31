Mayo Clinic adds a third blood donation center to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The newest blood donation center is opening in Northwest Rochester and Mayo Clinic says this location make's the blood donating process easier.
Compared to the downtown location, the Northwest Rochester spot provides more parking and helps donors avoid downtown traffic. The center is ready to help five donors at a time to meet its high demand for blood. For about every six minutes, the hospital says a mayo clinic patient receives a blood donation for one of its blood donating centers.
"This is essential to support the needs of our clinical mission to provide hope and healing for our community as well as the entire world," said George Von Bormann, Associate Administrator of Laboratory of Medicine and Pathology.
Mayo Clinic says the center will help the hospital try to become mostly self-sufficient when it comes to blood donations.
"The fact that we've made this investment is really a direct indication for our investment back into our community and making it accessible for our community," said Von Bormann.
