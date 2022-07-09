Mayo Civic Center hosts Rochester Chess Open

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Chess players brought their skills to the test on Saturday in The Med City's biggest tournament since 1958.
Over 100 players are participating in the tournament. The goal of the tournament is to bring opportunities to adults and children. According to Rochester Chess Club Director Dennis Mays almost all chess tournaments played in the state are in the twin cities.
The chess open is a way to get more young people to play chess and those who are underserved. This is the first time the chess open has taken place on a Saturday and Sunday. Mays tells KIMT News 3 why it's the biggest chess tournament in over 60 years.
"Partly because of a lot of promotion. Partly because we had this opportunity that was provided by the Rochester Civic Center. We did a lot on promoting it both by Steve Lange as a chess player with Rochester Magazine and he's been an essential part of the promotion wheel," explains Mays.
There are four different sections with cash prizes. The winner of each section will be announced on Sunday. The winners will go home with up to $800.