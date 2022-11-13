Mayo Civic Center hosts MN Christmas Market

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today at the Mayo Civic Center, the MN Christmas Market came to a close. The holiday pop-up market highlighted roughly sixty small businesses from all around Minnesota. They presented products like a latte that helps you fall asleep, wooden flowers, and football-themed spices. MN Christmas Market Co-founder Mitch Reaume said the shopping is all about the love.
“I think Christmas shopping is just a great chance for folks to show people that they know them and love them and care about them in-in some way that’s specific to-to who they are," Reaume said.
If you're in the mood for an additional holiday adventure, the "Northern Lights Festival" is scheduled to begin at the Mayo Civic Center on December 2nd.