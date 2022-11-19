Mayo Civic Center hosts "Midwest Motorsports Expo"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Mayo Civic Center hosted the third annual "Midwest Motorsports Expo" earlier today. The event offered motorsports fans the chance to find out more about their interest. Meanwhile, racecar drivers were able to obtain parts for their cars while also connecting with other professionals in the industry. Josh Ruby, an employee of Kevko Oil Pans & Components, said there's nothing quite like the sight of a racecar speeding down the track.
“I’ve been in the car since my dad was racing when I was a little kid, and it’s just something you’re born into I think a lotta the times, and, you know, the speed of ‘em on a dirt track is…almost undescribable until you see it," Ruby said.
Kevko Oil Pans & Components and Wehrs Machine organized the event.