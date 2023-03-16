Mayo Civic Center hosts Great Rivers United Way Conference

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Great Rivers United Way conference allows United Way members from across America to exchange ideas about how to improve each other's communities.
The event provides keynote speakers and has attendees break out into groups to discuss important topics.
"These are topics related to how to improve educational outcomes and food security in our communities. Or could be about sharing ideas on how to raise more funds and write grants. There are a lot of topics being covered," said United Way Olmstead County President, Jerome Ferson.
United Way members were excited to bring back the concepts they learned back to their communities.
"It's wonderful that Rochester is able to have a facility that is able to house something like this, but it's just the impact that local United Ways make within the communities when we work together and collaborate to make deeper richer impacts," said United Way Columbus Executive Director, Hope Freshour.
Great Rivers picked the United Way Olmstead County branch to host this year's annual regional conference in Rochester.
United Way is a nonprofit that helps individuals connect with educational, health, and financial resources. Click here to learn more about the organization.