May 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month is announced

MASON CITY, Iowa – Jason Laube of Cutting Edge Fitness in Clear Lake has been named the May 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month by The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC.
After working for Cutting Edge Fitness for three years, Laube bought the business in 2010 and says the NIACC Pappajohn Center helped him make sure his business plan had a good foundation.
“Ted (Blair) and the Pappajohn Center gave [my wife and I] a sense of belief,” says Laube. “We were young and it was a huge commitment. They helped us understand financials and create a good business model. It helped us understand the vision [of the business] and what we could do.”
Laube says the pandemic forced him to reimagine how his business could operate in 2020 and 2021. “It was quite the experience to go through,” says Laube. COVID-19 forced Cutting Edge Fitness to close for several months in 2020 and then they had to find a new location in 2021 and figure out how to compete with the new Clear Lake Wellness Center that would open in 2022. “What we needed to do with the business was refocus on our strengths,” says Laube. “We couldn’t compete in the same way, so we honed in on our focus which is definitely the training.”
Laube says he has a few words of advice for other young entrepreneurs: “The biggest thing with any business out there is to believe in yourself and believe in your business. Know your core values and have a plan. You’re going to have highs and lows: live those lows and learn from them, knowing it’ll make you a better business owner.”