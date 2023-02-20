Massive winter storm coming into focus: Here's the latest

Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm from Tuesday Evening through Thursday... .A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for Tuesday evening through Thursday. The heaviest snow arrives in two waves, the first on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning along an axis between interstates 90 and 94, where amounts of 3 to 7 inches are expected. While the snow tapers off during the morning on Wednesday, the combination of ongoing light snow showers and increasing northeasterly winds during the day may result in travel impacts due to blowing and drifting of snow. The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday evening and looks to produce at least another 6 inches of snow over the watch area with strong winds continuing to lead to reduced visibilities. By the time the storm departs on Thursday evening, some locations in the watch may see over a foot of snow over the course of the two days. This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements to the forecast over the next few days. ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches over the course of two days with some locations seeing amounts in excess of a foot. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...There will be two main rounds of snow. The first from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and the second from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. While the snow will lessen between these two rounds, increasing winds and blowing snow may result in continued travel difficulties.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Douglas; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Le Sueur; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Stearns; Steele; Todd; Waseca; Washington; Wright
...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY... .A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions in open areas. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire area. Parts of this Winter Storm Watch may get upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning later today for a band of snow that will move in on Tuesday. The snow will let up Wednesday morning, but then widespread heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday as the main storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near a foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts possible across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard conditions as well. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph late Wednesday into Thursday.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, and the gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
Avoid traveling late Wednesday and Thursday. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth
...Significant Winter Storm with Two Rounds of Precipitation... .A large winter storm with prolonged wintry precipitation will occur over the region Tuesday through Thursday. The first round will be mainly snow over far northern Iowa with light accumulations possible. Otherwise with this first round, much of Iowa will not see any wintry precipitation. The second round of wintry precipitation Wednesday into Thursday will be more widespread and be the more impactful portion of this winter storm for the state of Iowa. That is what this Winter Storm Watch covers and additional headlines and areas covered are certainly possible in the coming days. While snow will remain the main precipitation type over northern Iowa, a wintry mix with icing potential is possible between Highway 30 and 3. Farther south for areas south of I-80, mainly rain is expected that may end as a bit of light snow with little if any accumulation. Wednesday into Thursday will also feature strong and gusty winds, which will cause areas of blowing snow over northern Iowa. Needless to say, travel impacts are increasingly likely Wednesday into Thursday over northern into parts of central Iowa and certainly for areas of South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin as well. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches with the highest accumulations possible near the Minnesota border over northwest Iowa. Ice accumulations up to around one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Northern Iowa.
* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday and Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow is possible Tuesday into Tuesday night, which is not a part of this current watch.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.