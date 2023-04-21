Mass Sing Happens Downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A women's a cappella competition will take place tomorrow at the Mayo Civic Center. A small sample of the competitors gathered together to perform a "mass sing" in downtown Rochester today. Two of the chorus directors led the performers through the "mass sing." They performed a total of four songs in barbershop style in front of the community. Heather Johnston, one of the chorus directors, said their common bond helped bring these competitors together for the "mass sing."
“There’s really a feeling of harmony and friendship and a common bond that we all have with the love of music and four-part harmony, and so even though we’re competing against each other, it’s all a very friendly competition, and we all love and support each other and wish each other the very best," Johnston said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time in over three years this competition has happened in-person. The performances tomorrow are scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m.