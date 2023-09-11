Mason City's Walk to End Alzheimer's raises $60,000

MASON CITY, Iowa – Nearly 200 walkers helped raise $60,000 at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Mason City.
The event was held Sunday at North Iowa Area Community College.
Organizers say 2023’s Top Team is Team Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group – Mason City, led by Michael and Connie Wentworth, who raised nearly $20,000. 2023’s Top Walker is Sara Bucknam, who raised nearly $5,500 walking in memory of her Nan who passed from Alzheimer’s in December 2022.
The other top teams and walkers are:
· Team MercyOne Rehab West Campus, led by Mel Gasca, raised over $8,800.
· Team Sheryl’s Squad, led by Sarah Johnson and Gary Weiner, raised over $6,600 in honor of their mom/wife, Sheryl.
· Team Captain of Memories Last Forever, Jane Fischer, raised $4,300.
Fundraising continues through the end of the year. Donations can be made at alz.org/walk.
The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter says more than 6 million Americans are living with the disease, with more than 11 million family members and friends providing care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 98,000 caregivers.