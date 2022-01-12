 Skip to main content
Mason City's revitalization efforts being recognized by Gov. Reynolds during Condition of the State address

MASON CITY, Iowa - The work being done to breathe new life into Downtown Mason City has caught the attention of Governor Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds mentioned the work being undertaken as part of the 'River City Renaissance' project as part of her Condition of the State address Tuesday night. She commends the work done on turning the former JC Penney space into the Multi-Purpose Arena, turning unused higher floors in buildings along the Southbridge Plaza into apartment units, and the soon-to-be constructed RiverWalk along Willow Creek.

City administrator Aaron Burnett was in attendance during the Governor's address at the Capitol, along with other city leaders. He's elated about the recognition.

"It highlights the fact that it's really reaching beyond our community and across the state, the different things we're doing to revitalize downtown and bring new people and new visitors to Mason City."

The city's efforts are also catching the attention of other communities nationwide.

"We're happy to share what we know and what we've done here. Obviously, it's nice to be recognized, but at the same time, I think it's a great re-use that can be repeated in other locations."

The city is talking with other developers on 3-4 other upper level housing projects, with 2 of those already being funded through grants.

The work to revitalize downtown Mason City is being recognized on a state wide level.

