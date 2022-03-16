Mason City's High Line Trail set to begin construction this spring

MASON CITY, Iowa - Over the years, Mason City's bike route network has grown to include 12 routes criss crossing the River City. But there's one missing link to that network.
Over the last few years, the City has been working on purchasing an abandoned railroad track and turning it into the High Line Trail. When fully built out, the line will connect the northern and southern portions of town, running from Line Creek Nature Center to a site near Georgia Hanford Park. The trail will also intersect many of the city's bike routes.
In a video announcement posted to the City's Facebook page on Tuesday, Mayor Bill Schickel said engineers will be studying the stability of two bridges along the route, which include the State Street and Willow Creek bridges.
Wayne's Ski & Cycle owner Matt Curtis is an avid cyclist, and has seen the growth of the area's cycling infrastructure over the years.
"Infrastructure is always good for the economy, that's for sure. When you build things like this, it gives people more reason to move to Mason City when they see things like this. It helps with jobs and the economy all around."
He feels the trail will fit that missing piece needed to fully develop the City's biking network.
"I think it's going to be a great addition to Mason City to connect the existing bike trails and routes across town. It completes what they've been working on for the last several years."
Construction on the trail is set to begin this spring, and is expected to wrap up in late summer. Funding for the trail's construction is coming from the local option sales tax, and grants from Iowa DNR.