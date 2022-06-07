Mason City's Egloff House wins state preservation award

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Egloff House in Mason City has received an award from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The Judith A. McClure Award award recognizes outstanding preservation of a residential property using State Historic Preservation and Cultural & Entertainment District Tax Credit Program incentives.
Built in 1938-39, the Egloff House incorporates parts of three contemporary styles from the period: Art Moderne, Art Deco, and International styles that emerged following World War I. The house contains several classic elements of Streamline International architecture and is one of the style’s few remaining examples in the United States. In 2008, after a flood damaged the house, volunteers successfully moved it to its current location between the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Historic Park Inn and the Rock Crest/Rock Glen Historic District.
“Mason City has done a fantastic job of incorporating its architecture, history, art, and culture into its creative placemaking,” says Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer. “Those efforts serve residents, draw tourists from around the world, and build a foundation for future generations to enjoy. It’s easy to see why its leaders and residents have so much pride in their community.”
Mason City also recently hosted the 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit.