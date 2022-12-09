Mason City's 36th annual TubaChristmas is Saturday

MASON CITY, Iowa – All tuba, sousaphone, euphonium, or baritone players are invited to join the 36th annual Mason City TubaChristmas on Saturday.
The event will be held in the Principal Pavilion in Southbridge Mall. Participants are asked to attend a rehearsal Saturday morning in the Mason City High School band room. Registration is at 10 am and the rehearsal begins at 10:30 am. Musicians are asked to bring their own instrument, decorated with seasonal ornaments, lights, or bright Christmas colors, a Santa hat and music stand.
The North Iowa concert will be one of more than 200 similar tuba concerts given throughout the United States and in several foreign countries. Organizers say Mason City’s TubaChristmas started in 1985 and has grown to be one of the largest in the nation. They say it is one of Iowa’s longest running TubaChristmas events, and traditionally has been one of the largest in the state, drawing at times more than 100 tuba, baritone, and euphonium players from the north-central Iowa and south-central Minnesota region.
TubaChristmas nationally began in 1974 at the Ice Rink Stage of New York City’s Rockefeller Center, where more than 300 tuba, baritone, and euphonium players gathered to honor the memory of world-renowned tuba player and Iowa native William J. Bell, who was born in Creston on Christmas Day, 1902. TubaChristmas was created by Indiana University music professor Harvey Phillips to honor Bell and the traditional carols were specially arranged for the first TubaChristmas performance by American composer Alec Wilder, who died Christmas Eve, 1980. Phillips died on October 20th of 2010.
For more information on TubaChristmas, contact Jeff Kirkpatrick, TubaChristmas conductor, at 641-732- 3102 or jkirkpatrick@osage.k12.ia.us. The local group also has a Facebook site at www.facebook.com/masoncitytubachristmas.