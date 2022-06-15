Mason City Youth Task Force conducting teenager-centric 'mental health first aid' workshops

MASON CITY, Iowa - Teenagers tend to have a lot to deal with in the best of times. But with events over the last few years in particular, including the pandemic, societal pressures and tragedy, they're feeling stressed and worried, and taking a toll on their mental health.
The Mason City Youth Task Force will soon be hosting workshops targeting teens for mental health 'first aid', teaching the warning signs of a mental health emergency.
Heather Jacobs, who is leading the training, says the hardest part is identifying those signs, opening up and talking about what someone is going through.
"I think the hardest part is they really don't know or understand what it's all about. A lot of people think, 'that's not my teen, my kid would never do that, that's not a problem here.'"
The first workshop is set to begin June 28 at Music Man Square. There is no cost, and materials and lunch will be provided.