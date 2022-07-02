Mason City working to remove trees to prevent spread of emerald ash borer

MASON CITY, Iowa - Usually during the summer time, if you're trying to find some relief from the heat but want to avoid turning on the air conditioner, you might grab a blanket and sit under a tree for some shade. But for some areas of town, the tree cover may look a bit different.
As part of an ongoing effort, the City of Mason City is working to remove ash trees around town due to the presence of emerald ash borer. This week, crews removed three large ash trees at the intersection of 1st Street Northeast and Delaware Avenue, and have plans to remove ash trees near the Mason City Public Library, near MercyOne North Iowa and other areas of town.
Emma Kerns with the Iowa DNR's Forestry service says that once the disease is detected locally, it will affect virtually every ash tree, and commends communities for taking action to prevent any further spread.
"There are treatment options available, but they are very, very expensive, and have to be done every year to every other year indefinitely."
Kerns points to replanting a diverse range of trees species in helping prevent the disease from returning and causing further damage.
"We say if you're going to plant 5 trees in your yard, plant 5 different trees to prevent this from happening again."
Bob Berggren with the City's operation and maintenance department says that when the city began planning the removal process in 2014 by taking a city public tree inventory, there were 2,700 ash trees within city limits. So far, anywhere between 500-700 trees have been removed.
According to Iowa DNR, emerald ash borer was first discovered in Iowa along the Mississippi River in 2010. Since then, it has spread westward. Early tree inventory data indicates there are about 52 million woodland ash trees and 3.1 million community ash trees in the state.