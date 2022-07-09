Mason City working to finalize closing on Hyatt Place hotel

MASON CITY, Iowa - A major piece of the River City Renaissance project is still on track to be finalized despite encountering delays.
While construction of the SkyWalk that will connect Music Man Square to the planned Hyatt Place hotel is moving along, the construction of the hotel is still in a holding pattern. City administrator Aaron Burnett says the city is working with the USDA to meet requirements and finalize a loan guarantee that will go toward project financing.
"We're waiting for the final approval from the USDA on when we can schedule that groundbreaking. Realistically, the piece that we have to have communicated from the federal government is when that allocation is assigned to this project. At this point, we know when the closing can occur and the groundbreaking along with that."
However, there is work going behind the scenes in order to finalize closing.
"We're working to make sure we can transfer the property, there's work as far as the environmental phase one is getting updated, the ALTA survey has been completed. All of these things preparing for closing are going on behind the scenes. We're looking forward to the announcement with financing. We believe we're at the last hurdle with that."
The city holding a public hearing on easements for the hotel site. The hearing will be held during the next city council meeting on July 19 at the Mason City Public Library.