Mason City woman warning others about COVID-19 test kit fraud

MASON CITY, Iowa-Lisa Yunek, a Mason City resident, is warning those on Medicare to check their statements to ensure their insurance provider is not paying for unwanted COVID-19 tests.
In March, Yunek discovered a family member was receiving multiple COVID tests from various pharmacies across the United States.
Thinking a mistake had been made, Yunek contacted Medicare about the excessive amount of tests.
Medicare asked Yunek if the family member knew the doctor's or pharmacies listed on the orders where they were shipped from, which are mainly based in Texas.
Yunek said she did not.
"This is a mistake and you know I do not want this person for a test and they said it was a problem," Yunek said.
Medicare then advised Yunek to have their loved one get a new Medicare number and to toss out the tests, which continue to arrive weekly.
Yunek is worried her family is just one of many and added that the money Medicare shells out comes directly from taxpayers.
"Medicare is paying it, which means we are paying it. All of the taxpayers are paying for all of these tests and this is just one person who has had thousands of dollars now approved," Yunek said.
On Monday, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released a statement to KIMT that shows the problem is more than an isolated incident.
It said:
"On April 20th, 2023, The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced criminal charges against 18 defendants in nine federal districts across the United States for their alleged participation in various fraud schemes involving health care services that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic including shipping unsolicited COVID-19 tests. In connection with the enforcement action, the department seized over $16 million in cash and other fraud proceeds."
CMS said to call 1-800-633-4227 if you are receiving unwanted COVID-19 tests.
You can also head to this link if you want to submit a fraud report.