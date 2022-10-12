Mason City woman to stand trial for stealing from dependent adults

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from the disabled people she was hired to take care of is pleading not guilty.
Katelyn Kay Roberts, 24 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial starting December 20 for caretaker dependent adult abuse by exploitation.
Court documents state Roberts made “inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use from a combined 10 dependent adults under her care.” The financial thefts allegedly took place between January 2019 and May 2022.